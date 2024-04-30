Man arrested after car crashes into railings outside Fife primary school
Police have arrested a man after a car crashed into railings outside a primary school in Fife.
The incident happened yesterday at Castlehill Primary in Cupar. Police were called to the scene on Ceres Road around 3:15pm, and confirmed a 62-year old was arrested. No-one was injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Monday, we received a report of a road crash involving one car on Ceres Road, Cupar. No-one was injured. A 62-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”Police confirmed inquiries were continuing.
