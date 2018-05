Police have made an arrest after a man was found injured in a Kirkcaldy street.

The incident took place on Monday evening on Cheviot Road, and resulted in a man being taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following inquiries into a man found with an abdominal injury in Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy on Monday May 21, a 30-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

“He is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday May 23.”