Man arrested after pedestrian died in fatal road incident in Fife town centre
It happened on Thursday evening on Cowdenbeath’s High Street. Emergency service were called to the scene around 8:30pm. A 46-year-old pedestrian died following the collision involving a grey Audi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year old man has been arrested and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday. Police closed the road for several hours as investigators conducted enquiries at the location.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road crash in Cowdenbeath. A 46-year-old male pedestrian died following the crash involving a grey Audi on High Street around 8.30pm on Thursday. The 32-year-old man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.”