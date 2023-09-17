Man arrested after pedestrian died in fatal road incident in Fife town centre

Watch more videos on Shots!

It happened on Thursday evening on Cowdenbeath’s High Street. Emergency service were called to the scene around 8:30pm. A 46-year-old pedestrian died following the collision involving a grey Audi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year old man has been arrested and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday. Police closed the road for several hours as investigators conducted enquiries at the location.

