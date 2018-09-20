Man arrested after police raid on Kirkcaldy hotel

A man has been arrested after a raid on a Kirkcaldy hotel today.

Police forced entry into the The Kirk Inn, on Milton Road, as part of an investigation into serious and organised crime today.

The Kirk Inn

The premises were then searched by uniformed and plain-clothed officers.

The raid began at around 12.15pm today, and included officers with dogs.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife carried out enforcement activity at a business premises in Kirkcaldy on Thursday September 20, as part of an ongoing investigation into serious and organised crime.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

Police later confirmed that a 31-year-old man had been arrested.

