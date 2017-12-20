Man attacked cousin’s partner

A Fife man carried out a vicious attack on his cousin’s partner in his own home.

The victim was not even sure who his assailant was, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

David Barnes (27), of Ednam Drive, Glenrothes, admitted that on April 15 or 16 at Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, he assaulted Paul Spours by repeatedly punching and striking him on the head to his injury.

His cousin Davina Barnes (47), also appeared in the dock but her not guilty plea to the same charge was accepted by the Crown.

Depute fiscal Susan Lumsden told the court that Barnes committed the assault on his cousin’s partner after she contacted him when she had been drinking.

This led to Barnes travelling to Spours’ home and attacking him.

The victim was found bleeding heavily from his head and face and said he had been attacked by his partner and David Barnes.

The assault took place in a bedroom and there was blood splattered over walls, a mirror and bedding, said the depute.

The victim was taken to Victoria Hospital where he was found to have a 5cm cut to his left eye, which required stitches. He also sustained a 10cm cut to his head which required staples.

When police traced Barnes in Glenrothes he initially told officers he had nothing to do with the assault.

He later admitted being involved but claimed he had been punched first. He also admitted that the victim did not know who he was.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Barnes will be sentenced on January 24.