Man banned from contacting girlfriend found hiding in her home

A man who has repeatedly ignored a court order preventing him contacting his girlfriend, was found hiding in her home.

John Doyle (24) of Durie Street, Methil, appeared from custody at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted he breached bail conditions imposed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on December 6 not to enter Islay Road, Dunfermline and not to contact Debbie Paton by repeatedly entering the premises and remaining there between December 27 and January 3.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said his client’s girlfriend did want the conditions to be place.

The court heard police had been informed of Doyle going to her home and when they forced entry to the premises they found him hiding under coats.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined Doyle £300.