Man broke into woman’s home and stole underwear

A 21-year-old Kirkcaldy man broke into the home of a young woman he knew and stole her underwear.

Kieran Watson used a ladder to get into the house when the victim was in another room.

She returned to her bedroom to find the window open, blood spattered around the room and the bag of underwear missing.

Watson (21) of Lismore Avenue, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on December 22 he broke into a house in Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy and stole a quantity of clothing and underwear.

Depute fiscal Kysten Buist said: “The victim was at home at the time of the offence. In the early hours of the morning, she was in another room when she heard a clicking noise.

“She thought it was someone trying to open her bedroom window. She went into the room and found the window open. There was blood on the bed and the window ledge.”

She saw that missing from the room was a bag of clothes and underwear which was to be taken for re-cycling.

A ladder had been moved from its storage area and was up against the wall next to the window.

Police carried out tests on the blood and it was matched with Watson’s.

He initially claimed he had been working at the time. He said the female lived near him, that they went around in the same circle but that he was not attracted to her.

He later told police “I don’t remember doing it.”

The court was told Watson was already on a community payback order.

Defence solicitor David McLaughlin said: “He presents as vulnerable and suffers from anxiety and depression.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and bail was continued. However, he warned Watson: “That should be taken as any indication whatsoever that you have any prospect of a non-custodial sentence.”

Watson will return to court for sentencing on September 18.