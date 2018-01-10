Man charged after Glenrothes house fire

A man has been charged after a fire at a home in Glenrothes.

Firefighters attended the blaze in the Collydean area in the early hours of this morning, the aftermath of which saw a man charged in connection with wilful fireraising.

Three appliances and 13 members of Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance after being called to Turriff Brae at around 12.23am.

A spokesman for the service confirmed that they attended the fire, which was in the roofspace of a single storey house.

They had to wait until a gas board official arrived to ensure that the property was then safe to enter.

The alert was stood down at around 5.25am this morning.

Police confirmed that a man is set to appear in court tomorrow.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to a house in Turriff Brae, Glenrothes, around 12.25am on Wednesday, January 10, following a report of a fire.

“Thankfully, no one was injured and a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with wilful fireraising.

“He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, January 11.”