Man charged after school assault

Police have confirmed that a man has been charged after an incident at a Fife school last week.

Officers were called to Glenrothes High School on Tuesday after reports of an assault.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an assault in Glenrothes.

“Officers were called to a school in the Napier Road area at around 1pm on Tuesday, February 27.

“The man has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”