Man charged after toilet exposure

Police have charged a 69-year-old man in connection with an indecent exposure at a public toilet.

The incident took place around 2.30pm on Saturday, January 6, within the male toilets at Letham Glen.

A 24-year-old man was spoken to in a sexual manner and a man exposed himself to him.

The 69-year-old is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Officers are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident but would ask anyone who may have information about this to contact Levenmouth CID via 101, quoting incident number 1832 of January 6.

Police say they would encourage anyone with information about any sexual crime to contact Police Scotland on 101, or 999 if a crime is ongoing.