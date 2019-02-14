Man charged over indecent exposures in Fife

Police in Fife say they have charged a man in connection with a spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy.

Officers have confirmed that they have charged a 40-year-old man after a number of incidents in the area.

The incidents are said to have taken place between January 24 and February 10 at St Kilda Crescent, Farne Court and Dalmahoy Crescent.

The man has now appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

