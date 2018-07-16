Man charged over wilful fireraising incidents in Leven and Methil

A man is due to appear in court following wilful fire-raising incidents in Levenmouth.

The 21-year old will appear in court on Tuesday.

Police in Fife confirmed he was arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising incidents in Levenmouth which took place between November 2017 and July 2018 in the Leven and Methil areas.

Chief Inspector Steven Hamilton, Local Area Commander for North East Fife said: “Starting fires deliberately can cause catastrophic damage to property, along with serious, or potential fatal, injuries.

“We know that these sort of incidents cause fear and alarm to the local community and we are committed to working with our partners across the Kingdom to tackle this sort of antisocial behaviour.

“I’d like to thank the public for their support during our enquiries and reassure the local community that behaviour such as this will not be tolerated.”