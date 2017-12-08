Man charged with fraud of 80-year-old woman

Police have arrested a man in connection with the fraud of an elderly woman in Fife.

The 80-year-old woman, who lives in the Collydean area, was collectively defrauded of over £200 for window cleaning services on three occasions.

The offences took place in late November and on December 6 and 7.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse of Glenrothes CID said: “Thanks to the vigilance of two officers on routine patrol who stopped to offer assistance to a woman who appeared to be in a state of distress, it was established that she has been the victim of a bogus workman.

“Detectives then charged a man in connection with this and I want to reassure the public that protecting elderly and vulnerable members of our community remains a priority for us.

“I would urge everyone to look out for their neighbours and report any suspicious activity to us on 101, always dialling 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

The 33-year-old man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.