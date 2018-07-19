Man claimed pepper spray under floorboards of house was ‘anti-theft’ device

Police found a pepper spray canister hidden under the floorboards of a Kirkcaldy house during a search.

It belonged to Sean Burns who claimed it was an “anti-theft” device.

Burns, 27, of Valley Gardens South, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on August 25, 2017 at his home he was in possession of a prohibited weapon, a canister of pepper spray.

Depute fiscal Alex Kirk said police were granted a search warrant and executed it when Burns and two others were in the house.

They found the illegal item hidden under the floorboards,

Burns told the police he had it for “anti-theft reasons in case somebody broke into his home” added the depute.

Defence solicitor Roshni Joshi said, “He had purchased it online many years ago. In fact, he can’t remember when.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Burns will be sentenced on August 21.