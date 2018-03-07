Man dies after being hit by car

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a car on a Fife road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the pedestrian was hit by an Audi on the A911.

The incident happened around 10.35pm last night on the Windygates to Glenrothes road at the Durie Vale ‎Roundabout.

The pedestrian suffered significant injuries after the incident with the car, which was heading towards Glenrothes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff and Road Policing Officers closed the road in both directions while they conducted their inquiries.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to come forward.

Inspector Neil McKenzie said: “Tragically this collision has resulted in the death of the pedestrian and we are currently working to confirm his identity as well as the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or who had information they believe is relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge the public to be mindful of he road closures and take different routes until we can reopen the road.”

Those with information can contact Fife’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 4122 of the March 6.