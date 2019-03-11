Man dies after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a collision on a Kirkcaldy road last week.

The incident took place on Hayfield Road around 12.50am on Sunday, March 3, when a silver Audi A4 struck a 56-year-old man.

The 56-year-old was taken to the Victoria Hospital and transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he passed away yesterday.

Sergeant Nicola Young, of Fife’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are very much with the man’s family at this difficult time.

“We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this and would urge anyone who may have information which could be relevant, and who has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0230 of 3rd March 2019.

