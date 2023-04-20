The incident happened at Kinghorn Station at tea-time.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 5:00pm, and trains between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy were stopped.

ScotRail confirmed emergency services were in attendance. On Twitter, the rail operator said: “Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. No trains are able to run between in the area while the emergency services respond.”

Emergency services are at the scene at Kinghorn Station

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

