Man dies after being struck by a train in Kinghorn station
A man has died after being struck by a train at a Fife station
The incident happened at Kinghorn Station at tea-time.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 5:00pm, and trains between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy were stopped.
ScotRail confirmed emergency services were in attendance. On Twitter, the rail operator said: “Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. No trains are able to run between in the area while the emergency services respond.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland.
“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
“The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.”