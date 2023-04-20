News you can trust since 1871
Man dies after being struck by a train in Kinghorn station

A man has died after being struck by a train at a Fife station

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:18 BST

The incident happened at Kinghorn Station at tea-time.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 5:00pm, and trains between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy were stopped.

ScotRail confirmed emergency services were in attendance. On Twitter, the rail operator said: “Sadly, a person has been struck by a train between Burntisland and Kirkcaldy. No trains are able to run between in the area while the emergency services respond.”

Emergency services are at the scene at Kinghorn Station
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.50pm, we received a report of a person struck by a train at Kinghorn Railway Station, Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

“The death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.”

