Man dies after Burntisland harbour incident

A man has died after an incident at Burntisland harbour.

The emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 11am this morning, after reports of a man in difficulty in the water.

Ambulance and coastguard services were involved in the operation, which included a helicopter.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife were called to the harbour area in Burntisland following reports of concern for a person in the water around 10.50 am on Friday 24th August.

A 65-year-old man was removed from the water and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

