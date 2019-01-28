Man dies at Kirkcaldy flats

A man has died after an incident at a block of Kirkcaldy flats.
Police were called on Saturday, after a 38-year-old died at Forth View near Links Street.
Officers confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at around 7.30pm.
It is understood that the death is being classed as a medical matter.
Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.
