Man dies at scene after road crash in Burntisland
A man has died in a road accident in Burntisland.
Police were called to the scene in Aberdour Road on Wednesday afternoon after reports a van had crashed into a parked car.
The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours, and police inquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic crash which happened on Aberdour Road in Burntisland at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.
“The crash involved a van being driven east and a parked vehicle. Emergency services attended. The driver of van was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Inquiries remain ongoing.”