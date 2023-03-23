News you can trust since 1871
Man dies at scene after road crash in Burntisland

A man has died in a road accident in Burntisland.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:29 GMT- 1 min read

Police were called to the scene in Aberdour Road on Wednesday afternoon after reports a van had crashed into a parked car.

The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, and police inquiries are ongoing.

Police inquiries are continuing
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic crash which happened on Aberdour Road in Burntisland at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

“The crash involved a van being driven east and a parked vehicle. Emergency services attended. The driver of van was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

