Man dies at scene after road crash in Burntisland

Police were called to the scene in Aberdour Road on Wednesday afternoon after reports a van had crashed into a parked car.

The male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, and police inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a road traffic crash which happened on Aberdour Road in Burntisland at around 2.50pm on Wednesday.

“The crash involved a van being driven east and a parked vehicle. Emergency services attended. The driver of van was pronounced dead at the scene.

