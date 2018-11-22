Man dies in incident at Dysart harbour

Police, ambulance and the fire service attended an incident at Dysart harbour this afternoon in which a man died.
Kinghorn lifeboat was also called out to the incident shortly before 2pm, but was stood down a short time later as it was no longer required.
Residents in Dysart reported seeing numerous emergency vehicles in the vicinity of the harbour wall.
You may also be interested in:
Sex offender sacked from Amazon after vigilante outing
Inspectors give thumbs up to sheriff court cells
See the Big Yin at Kirkcaldy gallery
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife responded along with other emergency services to the Dysart Harbour area at around 1.55pm on Thursday November 22 following a report that a man had fallen from the cliff.
“Despite the best efforts of the Scottish Ambulance Service, the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”