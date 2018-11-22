Man dies in incident at Dysart harbour

Police, ambulance and the fire service attended an incident at Dysart harbour this afternoon in which a man died.

Kinghorn lifeboat was also called out to the incident shortly before 2pm, but was stood down a short time later as it was no longer required.

Residents in Dysart reported seeing numerous emergency vehicles in the vicinity of the harbour wall.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife responded along with other emergency services to the Dysart Harbour area at around 1.55pm on Thursday November 22 following a report that a man had fallen from the cliff.

“Despite the best efforts of the Scottish Ambulance Service, the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”