Man dies in Kirkcaldy Town Square incident

Police have taped off an area of Kirkcaldy Town square this morning, after a man died died in the early hours of this morning.

Police are guarding the area opposite Kitty’s nightclub, which stretches round the side of Kirkcaldy Town House as far as the front door.

Police on the scene this morning.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2:53am this morning to attend a patient in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews to the scene and a male patient in his 50s to Kirkcaldy Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife were called to a report of an unresponsive man in the Hunter Street area of Kirkcaldy around 2.55am on Friday 14 December.

“The man was treated at the scene then conveyed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he later sadly passed away.

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal”.

Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath said: “This is tragic news, especially at Christmas, and my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.”

Police tape at Kirkcaldy Town Square (Pic: FFP)

Updates to follow

