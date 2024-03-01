Man falls from Kirkcaldy high rise flats balcony in police raid
A man has fallen from a balcony at high rise flats in Kirkcaldy as police carried out a raid.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town for treatment. The incident happened at Park View on Tuesday evening when police arrived to execute a warrant.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Tuesday, officers were in attendance at a property in Park View, Kirkcaldy executing a warrant, when a man fell from a window. He man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Ambulance crews also attended the scene.