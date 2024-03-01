News you can trust since 1871
Man falls from  Kirkcaldy high rise flats balcony in police raid

A man has fallen from a balcony at high rise flats in Kirkcaldy as police carried out a raid.
By Allan Crow
The 26-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town for treatment. The incident happened at Park View on Tuesday evening when police arrived to execute a warrant.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Tuesday, officers were in attendance at a property in Park View, Kirkcaldy executing a warrant, when a man fell from a window. He man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Ambulance crews also attended the scene.

