Man flown to hospital after being trapped in hole

Emergency services have been battling to free a man who has been trapped in a hole in Fife.

The ongoing incident in Glenrothes saw a huge number of fire, police, and ambulance services, at Napier Road

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.02pm on Wednesday, August 8 to reports of a man trapped within a hole in Glenrothes.

“Operations Control mobilised specialist rope rescue teams to Napier Road where firefighters worked to assist one male casualty to safety.

“The casualty was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and thereafter transported to Ninewells Hospital by Helimed.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

MORE TO FOLLOW

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress