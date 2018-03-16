Man guilty of murder after fatal stabbing

A man has been convicted for the murder of a man in Fife.

Greig Love (20) pled guilty to the murder of Daniel O’Farrell (21)in Glenrothes, at Glasgow High Court.

O’Farrell was stabbed a total of three times by Love in his upper body at his home in Greenlaw Crescent on the morning of Saturday, September 9, 2017.

Love attended Glenrothes Police Station shortly afterwards where he admitted the attack to detectives.

Officers then attended at Greenlaw Crescent and forced entry to O’Farrell’s house where they found him and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stewart Andrew of Glenrothes CID said: “This was an unfortunate set of circumstances and two men’s lives have been ruined as a result.

“The local community were very supportive of our investigation and I want to thank people for their cooperation as we conducted enquiries in the area at the time.”

Love is due to be sentenced at Glasgow High Court on Thursday, April 26, 2018.