Man hospitalised after fire at Fife flats

A man received hospital treatment after a blaze at a block of flats in Glenrothes.

Four fire crews were despatched to tackle the blaze at the property in Julian road in Cadham after the alarm was raised on Tuesday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue despatched four fire appliances to the fire. (Pic George McLuskie).

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.38pm on Tuesday, March 12 to reports of a fire within a flat in Glenrothes.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to Julian Road where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“One male casualty was passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment for smoke inhalation.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The property has been cordoned off and police officers remain at the scene today as the clean up begins.