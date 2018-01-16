Man in court accused of baby murder

A man accused of murdering a baby girl in Fife has appeared in court.

Gordon McKay, of Buckhaven, appeared at a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

He is accused of killing five-month-old Hayley Davidson.

It is claimed on various occasions between September 9, 2015 – the day Hayley was born – and February 14, 2016, McKay assaulted her at addresses in Buckhaven.

It is alleged he did “bend and compress” the baby’s body and bite her. McKay is further accused of repeatedly shaking Hayley and inflicting trauma and violence on her head and body.

The murder accusation, which McKay denies, states the child was left so severely injured she died in hospital on February 17.

McKay denies the charges, and a trial has previously been set for next month.