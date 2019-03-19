Man in court after Kitty’s hit-and-run

A man has appeared in court after a man was hit by a car outside Kitty’s nightclub on Thursday.

Police in Fife were called to a premises in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy after a vehicle mounted the pavement and struck a man before leaving the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened at around 11.20pm on Thursday 14 March. A 46-year-old man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“A 36-year-old man appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday 18 March in connection with this.”

