Man in court in connection with Kirkcaldy murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kirkcaldy man Kevin Byrne.

Leslie Douglas Fraser was remanded in custody following the private hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Fraser was of no fixed abode.

He made no plea to charges of assault and murder.

He is scheduled to make a second appearance within eight days.

His court appearance follows the death of Mr Byrne, whose body was found in his home in Alison Street last Tuesday.

Mr Byrne, 45, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.