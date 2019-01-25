Man in court over armed robbery in Kirkcaldy

Police in Fife have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at Sidlaw Grocers on Sidlaw Street at around 5pm on Sunday, January 20.

The 28-year-old man was scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, January 23.

Detective Constable Ryan Balsillie of Kirkcaldy CID said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing into this incident and we are following positive lines of enquiry to trace a second man believed to be involved.

“I’d like to thank those who have assisted us with our inquiries so far and anyone who may have information and who hasn’t yet contacted us, is asked to call us via 101 as soon as possible.”

