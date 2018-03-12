Man in court over knife incident claims

A man is set to appear in court after reports of a knife being brandished.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in Burntisland on Saturday.

Police say there were reports of a knife being brandished, and that the incident resulted in a man being arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife arrested and charged a 29-year-old man after a disturbance in Burntisland.

“The incident happened on Saturday, March 10.

“Officers were called to the High Street area around 9.30pm after reports of a man brandishing a knife.

“The man is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.”