Man in hospital after building site incident sparks emergency services response

A man is in hospital after being injured on a building site in Cardenden today. The incident sparked a major operation from the emergency services.
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 18:06 BST

Police Scotland has launched an investigation, and the 24-year old has been taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh. A second man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The incident happened happened in the town’s Main Street where work is underway to turn the former Bowhill Miners' Institute into flats. It happened shortly before 9:00am. Responding to reports of as person in difficulty, three ambulances were sent to the scene along with a special operations team and a trauma team, and three fire crews from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: said: "Officers were called to support other emergency services at a building site near Main Street, Cardenden after a man was injured. The 24-year-old has been taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

The incident happened earlier today in Main Street, Cardenden (Pic: Fife Jammers/facebook.com/FifeJL)The incident happened earlier today in Main Street, Cardenden (Pic: Fife Jammers/facebook.com/FifeJL)
No details have been given on the extent of any injuries.

