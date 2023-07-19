Police Scotland has launched an investigation, and the 24-year old has been taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh. A second man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The incident happened happened in the town’s Main Street where work is underway to turn the former Bowhill Miners' Institute into flats. It happened shortly before 9:00am. Responding to reports of as person in difficulty, three ambulances were sent to the scene along with a special operations team and a trauma team, and three fire crews from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: said: "Officers were called to support other emergency services at a building site near Main Street, Cardenden after a man was injured. The 24-year-old has been taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

The incident happened earlier today in Main Street, Cardenden (Pic: Fife Jammers/facebook.com/FifeJL)