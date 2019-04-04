Man in hospital after car crashes through wall in Kirkcaldy

A man has been taken to hospital after a car hit a lampost and went through a wall in Kirkcaldy this morning



The incident, which involved a single vehicle, happened close to the entrance of Ravenscraig Park on Dysart Road and emergency services were in attendance.

The hole in the wall after the crash.

A section of Dysart Road closed, and diversions were in place this morning, which affected commuters during rush hour.

You may also be interested in:

Death of Kirkcaldy businessman Kenneth Kelly

Glenrothes firm gets go ahead to build 48 new homes

Police confirmed that they had received the call at around 7.35am this morning.

Police say the vehicle struck a lampost and then collided with the wall.

A hole in the wall is visible this morning as Fife Council workers look to make the area safe.

A man was taken to Victoria Hospital with head injuries.

Police say the road was reopened at 8.50am.