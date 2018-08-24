Man in hospital after harbour incident

A man has been taken to hospital by helicopter after an incident off the Fife coast.

Emergency services are on the scene after an incident at Burntisland harbour this morning.

Is is understood that a man has been taken to hospital in Edinburgh by a Coastguard helicopter.

A Police Scotland Spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called to the harbour area in Burntisland following reports of concern for a person in the water around 10.50am.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.47am today to attend an incident in Burntisland.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit and one ambulance to the scene.”

More to follow.

