Man in hospital after Kirkcaldy incident

A man is being treated in hospital after an incident in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Cheviot Road last night, and the area was cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a man was found with an injury to his abdomen on Cheviot Road, Kirkcaldy, at around 7.15pm on Monday.’’

“He was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he continues to be treated.’’

Officers are continuing with their inquiries “to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident” – anyone with information is asked to come forward.”