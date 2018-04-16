Man in hospital after serious assault

A man is being treated in hospital after a serious assault in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning on Arran Crescent, and saw the street sealed off by police.

The man is being treated for head injuries in Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a serious assault in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened around 12.20am on Saturday, April 14 in Arran Crescent.

“A 24-year-old man sustained injuries to his head during the attack and was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, where he continues to be treated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident number 096 of the 14th April.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”