Man in hospital after three-car crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened this afternoon on Loanhead Place, just off Hendry Road.

Police are in attendance and the road is severely restricted.

Officers were alerted to the incident at around 1pm today.

Emergency services are in attendance, and police confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

