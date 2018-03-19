Man jailed after victim left with fractured skull in horror street attack

A man was knocked out and sustained a fractured skull in a violent street assault in Kirkcaldy.

Anthony Coull got out of a car and attacked the victim who was left unconscious with blood coming from his ear when paramedics arrived.

Coull (24) of Fordell Road, Glenrothes has now been jailed for 13 months and two weeks at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on October 31, 2016 at Hill Street, he assaulted Kevin Crawford, by punching him on the head, knocking him to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the pavement and rendering him unconscious, to his severe injury.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner previously told the court: “On the afternoon of October 31, the complainer was walking in Hill Street with some acquaintances.

“They saw the accused exiting a car and approaching the complainer.”

He punched him once on the head. The victim fell and hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness.

Coull then got back in his car and one of the witnesses took a note of the registration number.

An ambulance arrived and the victim was found to have a significant head injury and there was blood coming from his right ear.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he remained for two days. He was found to have a fractured skull and still suffers from hearing loss, added the depute.

Defence solicitor Peter Mullin said: “He had been contacted by his then partner who received unwanted attention in the street.

“When that was ignored it became less pleasant. He went to collect his partner and saw this individual. The consequences were not something he intended or anticipated.

“The complainer has fallen quite heavily. My client has the propensity to get himself into trouble and almost always alcohol is involved but not on this occasion.”

Coull, a roofer, had been warned in August that he was facing a jail term when reports were called for and he failed to turn up for sentencing in September.

A warrant was granted and he appeared from custody. The court heard Coull was already on a community payback order for dangerous driving.

Sheriff Charles MacNair said: “I’ve taken into account this was a single punch but it caused very significant injury including a fractured skull. You have a number of convictions for violence.

“The circumstances here were that you took exception to the behaviour of the complainer. You didn’t do anything rational, you immediately resorted to violence.”