Man jailed for eight years for repeated rapes

A man who repeatedly raped and physically assaulted two women has been jailed for eight years.

Michael Stuart (27) preyed on the two females over a five and a half year period in Kirkcaldy and Inverness.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how started physically abused his first victim in November 2006.

He then repeatedly raped her on various occasions between March 2007 and December 2007.

In October 2008, Stuart started to assault another woman. He continued to attack her until May 2012.

Stuart, who has previous convictions for assault and abduction, waited almost two years before raping her sometime between November 1 2011 and December 31 2011.

The story emerged last month following a week long trial before judge Lady Scott.

Stuart, of Burntisland, had denied any wrong doing and pleaded not guilty to a total of seven charges. Prosecutors withdrew two of the charges during proceedings.

After spending three hours deliberating, jurors returned guilty verdicts to the five remaining charges of rape and assault.

In his closing speech to the jury, the advocate depute, Mark McGuire, described one of times when Stuart raped his victim.

During the attack the court heard how she begged him to stop but instead he covered her mouth with his hand and also punched her on the stomach.

The advocate depute said that following the first sexual attack, he later went on and “raped her again, again and again.”

The woman told the court that she plucked up enough courage to give evidence after police investigating Stuart’s behaviour contacted her.

The court also heard from Stuart’s second victim who told the court she was 18 when she met the accused.

She said Stuart could be charming and then angry within a few short moments.

She said: “He was like Jekyll and Hyde.”

Following conviction, Mr McGuire told Lady Scott that Stuart had convictions for violence, hamesucken, abduction and attempting to pervert the course of justice.