Man jailed for kicking police officer at Victoria Hospital

A 25-year-old man who assaulted a police officer at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy has been sentenced.

Connor Hood kicked the policeman and made threats of violence to other officers.

Hood, a prisoner at Perth, previously admitted that on 8th February at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted a police constable by kicking him on the body.

He also admitted behaving a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, struggling violently with police and repeatedly made threats of violence to the officers.

Trial had been scheduled to take place at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on two further charges but not guilty pleas were accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff Simon Collins jailed Hood for eight months backdated to February 9 when he was taken into custody.

Last year, Hood, then living in Leven, was jailed for 80 days for struggling violently with officers at Dunfermline police station.