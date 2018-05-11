Man jailed for raping woman at party

A man who raped a woman in Lochgelly last year has been sent to prison for five and a half years.

Gordon Cowan (27) was sentenced at Livingston High Court yesterday.

Cowan targeted the woman on April 22, 2017 while they both attended a house party.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris of Fife’s Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: “I would like to thank the victim who showed great courage in reporting this particularly distressing crime.

“Although we welcome this conviction and hope it provides some degree of closure for the victim, we are also aware it will never take away the suffering Cowan inflicted on her.

“I would also like to thank Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre and Safe Space for their help and continued support of the survivors of sexual crime.”

“In all cases of serious sexual crime Police Scotland will conduct a detailed and thorough investigation, working closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and other partner agencies to ensure that perpetrators such as Cowan are brought to justice and victims are supported.

Anyone with information on sexual crime can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”