Man jailed for sexual offences against children in Fife

A man who was found guilty of sexual offences against children in Fife has been jailed.

Peter Freeley, now aged 45, was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault against two girls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on November 14 2018.

The offences took place between January 2016 and September 2017 at addresses in the Methil area.

Fife Division’s Public Protection Unit (PPU) launched an investigation into Freeley in September 2017 after one of the victims told a family member, who then contacted police.

He has now been sentenced to 30 months and registered indefinitely as a sex offender.

Detective Inspector June Peebles of the PPU said: “Freeley preyed on these young girls and abused both their trust and that of their families.

“I must commend the victim for her bravery in telling a family member, and this person for reporting Freeley to police and enabling us to launch an investigation into his offences.

“Both of the victims have shown great strength throughout this case, and we welcome Freeley’s conviction.

“I want to reassure our communities that we remain committed to bringing perpetrators of such depraved crimes to justice.”

Anyone with information or concerns about sexual offences is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, or report these anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.