Police have appealed for witnesses following the fatality on the A911 between Leslie and Scotswell on Thursday night.

They confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 8:50pm, and the road - on the border of Fife and Kinross - was closed for six hours.

With inquiries ongoing, a Police Scotland spokesman said; “Officers are investigating following a fatal one vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on the A911.

“Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

”Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3641 of July 15.”

