Man killed in early morning Fife road tragedy which closed road for six hours

The 55-year old was involved in a collision with a van on the A823 near the M90 junction 2, Rosyth in the early hours of this morning.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An appeal has been launched for any information surrounding the tragedy which happened around 1:30am.

Police have appealed for information

Police said the man was involved in a collision with a white box van.

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old van driver was uninjured.

Police closed the road for around six hour hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Although we have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of 5 November.

