Man reported after four injured in St Andrews crash

Police say a man has been reported after a car climbed the pavement and injured four people.

The incident happened on Church Street, St Andrews, shortly before midday, and the street was closed by police.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife were called to Church Street, St Andrews, when a following a road traffic collision.

“The incident happened around 11.45am, when a Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision.

“Police and emergency services attended and four pedestrians were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

“A man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Fife’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1074 of January 12.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.45am today to attend an incident on Church Street in St Andrews.

“We dispatched three ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“Four patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”