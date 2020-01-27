Man rescued after being stranded on Elie chain walk

A man who was left stranded on the chain walk near was rescued by the RNLI and Coastguard.

The Anstruther station’s all-weather lifeboat Kingdom of Fife and the inshore lifeboat Akira launched on Saturday to a help a man who was stranded on the chain walk with an incoming tide.

Both boats arrived on scene shortly after 2.30pm.

The casualty was located in a nearby cave and was safely evacuated by the inshore lifeboat.

He was transferred to the all-weather lifeboat and assessed by crew. With no injuries reported, he was taken back to Elie harbour and handed over to the mobile coastguard team.

Talking about the rescue, Anstruther lifeboat coxswain Michael Bruce commended the actions of the casualty when he found himself in difficulty.

He said: “The chain walk is a popular local walk and this gentleman did exactly the right thing when in difficulty. We would like to take this opportunity to remind all coastal walkers to call for help if in difficulty rather than enter the water or scale the cliffs. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”