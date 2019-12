A man’s body has been recovered from the River Tay near Newburgh.

A body was reported to be in the water near Newburgh around midday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing man Michael McGannon, aged 73, from the North Muirton area of Perth, has been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.