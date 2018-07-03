Man’s ‘sickening’ attack leaves cat seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cat was attacked by a man in Fife.

The incident happened around 12.45am on Sunday, in Minto Crescent, Glenrothes.

Officers were contacted after the owner of a light-grey female Bengal cat called Kameere, heard her pet in distress.

After looking out of her window she saw a man picking her cat up and repeatedly throwing it to the ground.

As a result the animal sustained a fractured skull and may potentially lose an eye.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

He is described as white, 6f tall and with a slim build. Following the incident he ran off towards the Glenwood Shopping Centre.

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “This is an absolutely sickening and violent attack on a defenceless animal, that has left the cat with very serious injuries.

“We would ask that anyone who witnessed what happened, or who saw any suspicious activity within Minto Crescent during the early hours of Sunday morning, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 518 of July 1. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.