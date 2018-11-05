Man seriously injured after two-car smash in Kirkcaldy

Police have sealed off a portion of a main road in Kirkcaldy after a two-vehicle collision left a man injured.
Officers were called to Dunnikier Road this afternoon after the incident, which happened, near the fire station.
A man has been taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries.
You may also be interested in:
Firefighters battle farm blaze
Violent sex attacker Stuart Edwards is jailed
New pop-up shop for Burntisland fireworks
Police confirmed that they were called today at around 12.40pm, to a crash between a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagon.
The road will remain blocked until the vehicles are cleared.
More to follow
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress