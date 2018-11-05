Man seriously injured after two-car smash in Kirkcaldy

Police have sealed off a portion of a main road in Kirkcaldy after a two-vehicle collision left a man injured.

Officers were called to Dunnikier Road this afternoon after the incident, which happened, near the fire station.

A man has been taken to Victoria Hospital with serious injuries.

Police confirmed that they were called today at around 12.40pm, to a crash between a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagon.

The road will remain blocked until the vehicles are cleared.

More to follow

