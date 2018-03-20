Man seriously injured in Buckhaven incident

A man has been left seriously incident after an incident in Buckhaven.

Police were called to the Muiredge area of town around midday.

They said a man was arrested in the Factory Road area, and that their inquiries are continuing.

No details were given on the incident, but locals said the area was ‘‘swarming’’ with officers who arrived with dogs to carry out a search, with a lot of activity at the rear of the Buck ‘N’ Hind pub.

No further information has been given about the extent of the injuries sustained by the man during the incident.

A police statement said: ‘‘Police in Fife attended the Muiredge area of Buckhaven around noon following a man being seriously injured.

‘‘A man has been arrested in the Factory Road area in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing.

“The community are thanked for their cooperation and we’d urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1268 of March 20, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”